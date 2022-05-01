Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

