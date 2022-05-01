T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.10.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

