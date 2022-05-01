Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

TNEYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TNEYF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 122,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,323. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.