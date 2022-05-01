Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE TRX opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34. Tanzanian Gold has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

