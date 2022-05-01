Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Down 58.3% in April

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TAPM remained flat at $$3.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 3.55. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

