Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

