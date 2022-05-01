Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51,947 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $20,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $11,325,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of GKOS opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.