Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.58 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

