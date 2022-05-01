Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in UDR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.