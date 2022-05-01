Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 76,486 Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arrival were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Arrival by 66.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Arrival by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the third quarter worth $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arrival by 20.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVL opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

