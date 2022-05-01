Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,343 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after buying an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.14 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.