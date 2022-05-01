Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 35,323 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,323 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,096 shares of company stock valued at $334,812. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

