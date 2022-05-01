Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 719 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $97.46 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.