Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $114.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.79.

TDOC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

