Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 3rd

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Telefônica Brasil has a dividend payout ratio of 206.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.6%.

VIV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

