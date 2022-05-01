Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.60 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.94 ($3.16).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.87 ($3.08) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of €2.90 ($3.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.99.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

