Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $21,435,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,843,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,361 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,808. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.80 ($5.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($3.98) to €4.30 ($4.62) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.48.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.