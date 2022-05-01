Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Plans $0.47 Dividend

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4701 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TLGHY stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLGHY. Citigroup upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Telenet Group from €37.50 ($40.32) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telenet Group from €43.50 ($46.77) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

