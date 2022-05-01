Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

TENB stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $418,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

