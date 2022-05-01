TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0007

TERA (TERA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $625,079.73 and approximately $44.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 63.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00039096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.73 or 0.07282059 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

