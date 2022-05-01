TerraCredit (CREDIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $56,463.00

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

