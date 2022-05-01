TerraKRW Hits Market Cap of $28.62 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and $22,024.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.76 or 0.07264121 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,129,051,008 coins and its circulating supply is 36,128,321,899 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

