TerraKRW Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $50,376.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.86 or 0.07351138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00041596 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,115,997,909 coins and its circulating supply is 36,115,268,801 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

