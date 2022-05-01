Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.28. The stock had a trading volume of 254,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,549. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average is $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

