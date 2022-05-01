Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.11 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TFG opened at GBX 10.35 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.98. The firm has a market cap of £10.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.47 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

