Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.11 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:TFG opened at GBX 10.35 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.98. The firm has a market cap of £10.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.47 ($0.13).
