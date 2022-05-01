Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.40.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 68,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 121,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

