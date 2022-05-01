Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.27 and a 200 day moving average of $182.40. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.