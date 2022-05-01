Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $160.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

