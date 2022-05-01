Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.22 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 212.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 19.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,775 shares of company stock worth $13,812,502. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $70.13 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

