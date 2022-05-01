Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.36 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $162.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.93.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.