Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.89.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $103.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $247.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

