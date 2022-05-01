Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after buying an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,208,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,995,000 after buying an additional 411,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

