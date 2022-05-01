Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

