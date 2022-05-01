Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 198,929 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 368.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

