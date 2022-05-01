Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,234,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,660,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

ES opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

