Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,224 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.