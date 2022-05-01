Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,572 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 420,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.41.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

