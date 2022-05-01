Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($107.53) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of THLEF stock remained flat at $$131.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 383. Thales has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

