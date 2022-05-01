Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($107.53) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of THLEF stock remained flat at $$131.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 383. Thales has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98.

Thales Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.