The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) to post $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AES’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.84 billion. AES also reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full-year sales of $11.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after purchasing an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AES by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,822,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. AES has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

