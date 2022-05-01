The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.47. 2,505,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,332. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.