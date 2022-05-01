The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The Ensign Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $80.33. 332,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,615. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

