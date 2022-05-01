The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,300 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($95.08) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($108.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($115.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.