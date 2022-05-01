The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

