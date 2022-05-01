The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Down 44.8% in April

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of GFGDU stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000.
The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies.
