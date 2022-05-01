The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Down 44.8% in April

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GFGDU stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.