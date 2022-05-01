The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

HIG stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

