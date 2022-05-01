The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $90,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.40. 4,878,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $310.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

