The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.01). Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $466.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 156,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,945,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.