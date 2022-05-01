The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,445 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 213,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,766 shares of company stock valued at $39,203,797. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $160.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,637,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,971. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

