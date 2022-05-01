The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) to announce $32.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the highest is $33.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $143.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.65 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $195.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Real Good Food.

RGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Real Good Food presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

NASDAQ RGF remained flat at $$7.16 during trading hours on Friday. 10,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,726. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

