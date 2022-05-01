The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSTGF remained flat at $$0.85 during midday trading on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
